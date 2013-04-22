ATHENS, April 22 Greece's privatisation agency
confirmed late on Monday it has asked Greek-Czech investment
fund Emma Delta to improve its offer to buy a controlling stake
in gambling monopoly OPAP.
"The management board of (privatisation agency) HRADF... has
asked Emma Delta to submit an improved offer," it said in a
statement without giving more details.
Earlier on Monday, a senior official directly involved in
the talks told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the agency
wanted Emma Delta to pay more than 650 million euros for a 33
percent stake plus management rights for Greece's most
profitable company.
Emma Delta, controlled by Czech investor Jiri Smejc and
Greek businessmen George Melisanidis and Dimitris Copelouzos,
have offered 622 million euros ($810.50 million), the official
added.
