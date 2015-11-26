* OPAP takes Greece to arbitration court on video lotto
freeze
* Says freeze would cost the firm more than 1 bln euros
* Also notifies Greece a new tax violates its monopoly
(Adds more details, action over new tax)
ATHENS, Nov 26 Greek betting firm OPAP
took its row with the Greek government to an international
arbitration court on Thursday, saying unexpected tougher rules
threatened the viability of its new video lottery business.
OPAP, one of Europe's biggest gambling firms, has paid 560
million euros ($594 million) to launch 35,000 video lottery
terminals in the country. It had planned to start operating the
first of its 16,500 machines at the end of June but put the
project on hold after the government imposed new rules on June
12. It saw the business as a big growth driver.
The government's new rules were designed to protect
consumers who could risk losing large sums or become addicted.
They call for lower jackpot levels, daily loss limits and curbs
on the length of play time allowed.
OPAP said it expected damages from its freezing of the plan
to exceed 1 billion euros and has taken the case to the London
Court of International Arbitration.
OPAP, a former state monopoly, which has been majority owned
and managed by a Greek-Czech fund since 2013, said it also
notified the Greek government on Thursday that a new tax on its
games was violating its monopoly.
Greece will impose the tax as of next year as part of fiscal
measures agreed with its lenders under its international bailout
plan.
OPAP, which holds the exclusive right to offer lotteries and
sports betting in Greece, said the new tax favoured illegal
online competitors which are thriving in the country and that it
would take further legal actions over the issue soon.
($1 = 0.9429 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)