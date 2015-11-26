* OPAP takes Greece to arbitration court on video lotto freeze

* Says freeze would cost the firm more than 1 bln euros

* Also notifies Greece a new tax violates its monopoly (Adds more details, action over new tax)

ATHENS, Nov 26 Greek betting firm OPAP took its row with the Greek government to an international arbitration court on Thursday, saying unexpected tougher rules threatened the viability of its new video lottery business.

OPAP, one of Europe's biggest gambling firms, has paid 560 million euros ($594 million) to launch 35,000 video lottery terminals in the country. It had planned to start operating the first of its 16,500 machines at the end of June but put the project on hold after the government imposed new rules on June 12. It saw the business as a big growth driver.

The government's new rules were designed to protect consumers who could risk losing large sums or become addicted. They call for lower jackpot levels, daily loss limits and curbs on the length of play time allowed.

OPAP said it expected damages from its freezing of the plan to exceed 1 billion euros and has taken the case to the London Court of International Arbitration.

OPAP, a former state monopoly, which has been majority owned and managed by a Greek-Czech fund since 2013, said it also notified the Greek government on Thursday that a new tax on its games was violating its monopoly.

Greece will impose the tax as of next year as part of fiscal measures agreed with its lenders under its international bailout plan.

OPAP, which holds the exclusive right to offer lotteries and sports betting in Greece, said the new tax favoured illegal online competitors which are thriving in the country and that it would take further legal actions over the issue soon.

($1 = 0.9429 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)