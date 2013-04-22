ATHENS, April 22 Greece's privatisation agency
has asked the Greek-Czech investment fund Emma Delta, the only
bidder to stay in the race for control of gambling monopoly OPAP
, to improve its offer, an official close to the sale
told Reuters on Monday.
Athens wants Emma Delta to pay about 650 million euros for a
33 percent stake plus management rights for Greece's most
profitable company, the official said on condition of anonymity.
Emma Delta, controlled by Czech investor Jiri Smejc, Greek
shipowner George Melisanidis and Greek businessman Dimitris
Copelouzos, have offered 622 million euros ($810.50 million),
another official with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters
earlier on Monday.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)