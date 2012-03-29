Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
ATHENS, March 29 Europe's largest betting firm OPAP has shortlisted software firms GTech, Playtech and Intralot to provide services as part of its plan to expand into online betting, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"On Internet (betting), we are in the final phase to pick a vendor among three candidates," CEO Yannis Spanoudakis told reporters. "The aim is to pick the vendor by the third quarter."
OPAP, in which the state has a 34 percent stake, wants to expand into online betting, a sector that the government plans to deregulate. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, writing by George Georgiopoulos)
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.