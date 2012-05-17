(Adds details, CEO comment)
* Q1 net profit falls 21 pct to 131.9 mln eur
* Sales dropped, payout to winners increased
ATHENS, May 17 Tough austerity measures and
political upheaval in Greece are taking a toll on Europe's
biggest gambling company, OPAP, which suffered a 21
percent drop in its first-quarter net profit.
Austerity measures under an international bailout plan to
save the country from bankruptcy are damping punters' appetite
to place bets and the company increased its payout to winners to
retain loyalty.
The partly state-owned company announced on Thursday that
first-quarter net profit fell to 131.9 million euros ($168.1
million), in line with an average analysts' forecast of 131
million in a Reuters poll.
Sales dropped 5 percent to 1.1 billion euros and earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by
14 percent to 184.4 million euros, both in line with estimates.
In the meantime, political instability is putting further
strain on the company. An inconclusive general election on May 6
has put on ice plans to fully privatise it, scaring investors.
OPAP's shares have dropped by about 30 percent over the past
month, underperforming a 22 percent drop in the general Athens
stock index.
Greece owns 34 percent of OPAP, one of its most profitable
companies. The cash-strapped government had planned to launch a
tender before the May elections to sell off a 29 percent stake.
The company is now seeking growth by planning to introduce
new games and video lottery terminals (VLTs).
"We are focusing on introducing live betting, installing
VLTs, entering the internet market and competing for an
exclusive State Lottery licence," Chief Executive Officer Yannis
Spanoudakis said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7849 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Maria Paravantes)