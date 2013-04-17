Box Office: 'Boss Baby' Beats Up on 'Smurfs: The Lost Village'
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (Variety.com) - The Smurfs may be feeling kind of blue.
ATHENS, April 17 Greece has received two binding bids for a 33 percent stake in its betting monopoly OPAP , a source close to the sale told Reuters on Wednesday after a deadline expired.
Bidders are U.S. hedge fund Third Point and a joint group including Czech investor Jiri Smecj, Greek shipowner George Melisanidis and Greek businessman Dimitris Copelouzos, said the official who declined to be named.
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (Variety.com) - The Smurfs may be feeling kind of blue.
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.