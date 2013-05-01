BRIEF-Sfinks Polska Q1 net loss at 1.7 million zlotys
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 43.8 MILLION ZLOTYS
ATHENS May 1 Greece agreed on Wednesday to sell a stake in gambling monopoly OPAP to investment fund Emma Delta after the sole bidder for the firm raised its offer, the country's finance minister said.
"The first big privatisation in our country was successfully completed," finance minister Yannis Stournaras said in a statement, without giving further details. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Harry Papachristou)
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 43.8 MILLION ZLOTYS
* Says an Osaka-based firm, which is engaged in real estate leasing business, will buy 2.5 million shares (17.6 percent voting power) of the company, on June 1