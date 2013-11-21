ATHENS Nov 21 Greece's gambling monopoly OPAP
plans to push back the launch of its new video lottery
games and cut costs, its newly appointed chief executive told
analysts on Thursday.
A new management took over OPAP last month after the
government sold its 33 percent stake to Czech-Greek fund Emma
Delta for 652 million euros ($877.69 million), marking the first
major privatisation under the country's international bailout.
OPAP, one of Europe's biggest betting firms based on market
value, has paid 560 million euros to the Greek government since
2011 to acquire a licence to launch 16,500 video lotto machines
and subcontract another 18,500 in the country.
The company's initial plan was to start rolling out the
video lottery terminals in the second quarter of 2014 after
repeated delays due to lengthy negotiations before the firm was
privatised and regulatory snags.
"Obviously any previously created roll-out timeframes are
outdated and they should be amended," OPAP's chief executive
Kamil Ziegler said.
"We are now targeting roll-out of the first machines in the
third quarter of next year, while also assessing all the
business parameters in order to be able to benefit from what we
consider as the most significant opportunity in this market," he
added.
The Czech manager also saw room for cost savings in OPAP,
where expenses for advertising, donations and sponsors stood at
about 100 million euros in 2012.
"Our costs should be better controlled. Accordingly, we will
closely examine our distribution expenses and adjust to optimal
levels starting as soon as next year," he said.
OPAP reported on Wednesday a better-than-expected third
quarter profit, as sales from its betting products improved for
the first time in three years.
($1 = 0.7429 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)