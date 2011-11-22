ATHENS Nov 22 OPAP, Europe's
biggest betting company, has secured a loan of up to 300 million
euros ($405 million) with a consortium of Greek banks to expand
its business, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
The debt-free company needs the loan after it spent about
475 million euros this month to acquire an exclusive videolotto
licence in Greece. It will pay another 375 million by early
December to renew its betting monopoly for 10 years to 2030.
"We have finalised with Greek banks a syndicated unsecured
facility of 300 million euros maximum; most likely it may be
lower," Chief Executive Yannis Spanoudakis said during a
conference call with analysts.
The cost will be 6.75 percent over the three-month Euribor
rate.
With foreign lenders reluctant to lend to Greek firms due to
the economic crisis, the banks that are leading the consortium
are Greece's National Bank, EFG Eurobank,
Emporiki Bank and Hellenic Postbank.
Spanoudakis said OPAP was still considering raising money in
foreign markets for higher security, albeit at a higher cost.
Greeks have been gambling less after being hit with wage
cuts and tax hikes by a debt-laden government trying to avoid
default. As a result OPAP's third-quarter profit dropped 16
percent to 135.4 million euros and conditions
will remain tough next year as well.
"We see that 2012 will be a difficult year but possibly
better than 2011, in terms of revenue drop", Spanoudakis said,
as the firm plans to improve its products to boost sales.
($1=0.7410 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Greg Mahlich)