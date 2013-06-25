ATHENS, June 25 Greece's privatisations agency
(TAIPED) on Tuesday urged a consortium led by betting monopoly
OPAP to sign a deal to sell its state lotteries, paving the way
for completion of the privatisation of OPAP, the country's first
major asset sale under its foreign bailout.
The agency hopes the deal will be completed by the end of
June.
Greece agreed last month to sell a 33 percent stake in OPAP
to Greek-Czech fund Emma Delta for 712 million euros,
but delays in selling its 12-year state lottery licence to an
OPAP-led consortium have put the OPAP sale at risk.
"TAIPED is persisting ... for the consortium led by OPAP to
sign the agreement with TAIPED as it is obliged to," the agency
said in a statement. "The contract for the state lotteries ...
is crucial for OPAP and the sale of its 33 percent stake."
Athens agreed with its international lenders to raise 2.5
billion euros in asset sales by the end of 2013, but it may miss
the target by roughly 1 billion euros after it failed to attract
any bids for natural gas company DEPA.
The government plans to ask foreign lenders to adjust the
target.
The OPAP-led consortium, which won the state lottery tender
last year, includes lottery systems providers Scientific Games
and Intralot.
Emma Delta is concerned about the fees OPAP will pay to its
partners for printing and technology services needed to operate
the lotteries, as well as their right to veto board decisions,
officials close to the talks have told Reuters.