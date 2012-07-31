(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

ATHENS, July 31 Greece has appointed economist Konstantinos Louropoulos as president and chief executive of state-controlled betting firm OPAP to replace Yannis Spanoudakis, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Top management changes at state-controlled companies often follow a change in government in Greece.

The sale of OPAP will be the main focus of the country's long-stalled privatisation drive and the process is expected to start in early autumn, a government official who spoke on condition of anonymity told Reuters earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)