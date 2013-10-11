* Selling state assets key condition for international
lending
* Greece targeting 1.6 bln euros in sales this year
* OPAP deal worth 652 million euros
* Greece targeting 24 bln euros in sales by 2020
* Analysts say targets will be hard to achieve
(Updates with new management at OPAP, quotes)
ATHENS, Oct 11 A Czech-Greek fund completed its
acquisition of a controlling stake in betting monopoly OPAP
on Friday, belatedly marking the first major
privatisation under Greece's international bailout plan.
Selling state assets is a key condition of Greece's 240
billion-euro rescue and the government is aiming to raise 1.6
billion euros from privatisations this year and 24 billion by
2020.
Most analysts expect the target to be hard to reach because
of red tape and weak investor interest.
Friday's deal with Emma Delta was clinched in May but it
took several months of contractual wrangling for the acquisition
to be sealed.
Greece has received about 950 million euros from
privatisations since January, including the OPAP stake, and is
eyeing a further 270 million from the sale of its natural gas
grid operator DESFA and the last tranche of a videolottery
licence.
It also plans to sell its horserace betting rights, the
former Hellinikon airport, a majority stake in Thessaloniki
Water Company and some land and state buildings by the
end of the year.
The big ticket sale in 2014 is expected to be a stake in
Greece's biggest oil refinery Hellenic Petroleum which
could fetch between 700 and 800 million euros.
Emma Delta, controlled by Czech investor Jiri Smejc and
Greek businessman George Melissanidis, paid 622 million euros
($841 million) for a 33 percent stake in OPAP. The fund will pay
an additional 3 million euros a year for the next 10 years.
After concluding the purchase, the fund replaced 10 members
out of the eleven in OPAP's board and appointed Czech banker
Kamil Ziegler as new chairman and chief executive officer.
"During a time of transition for the domestic economy, we
are committed to investing in the company and in Greece over the
long term," Ziegler said.
Ziegler, 51, led the former Czech betting monopoly Sazka
after it was sold to a joint venture between PPF, the investment
group owned by the richest Czech Petr Kellner, and Czech
investment group KKCG in 2011.
Michal Houst, who has been in charge of Emma Delta's
preparations to take over OPAP, will oversee the group's
finances, Emma Delta said.
OPAP, one of Europe's biggest listed betting firms, with
gross gaming revenues of 1.3 billion euros last year, holds a
monopoly in sports betting and in lotteries until 2020 and 2030
respectively.
It is pursuing an aggressive expansion plan into the video
lotto and online betting and the new management is expected to
push forward this strategy.
"We are committed to the long-term growth of the group,
which we will pursue by creating value throughout the enterprise
and making OPAP more cost efficient," Smejc said in a statement.
Other investors in Emma Delta include Czech-based KKCG,
Italy's Lottomatica, Greek businessman Christos
Copelouzos, Russia's ICT Group and Slovakia's J&T Finance.
Shares in OPAP rose 1.3 percent at 1200 GMT on the Athens
Stock Exchange, outperforming the broader Greek market
which shed 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by David Cowell)