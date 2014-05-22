ATHENS May 22 Greece's OPAP, one of
Europe's biggest betting firms, plans to launch long-awaited
online sports betting before the start of the soccer World Cup
in June, its CEO said on Thursday, in a bid to capitalise on the
popular event.
Greece sold a majority stake in OPAP to Czech-Greek
investment fund Emma Delta for 652 million euros ($890
million)last year, marking its first major privatisation under
its multi-billion international bailout.
The new management that took over in October promised to
implement the company's plans to expand into online betting,
video lotto and scratch cards. OPAP launched a scratch card on
May 1 and plans to operate the first video lottery machine by
the end of the year.
OPAP's Chief Executive Kamil Ziegler told shareholders on
Thursday the firm would likely launch its flagship sports
betting game "Pame Stihima", currently offered at its 5,000
outlets, online before the start of the June 12-July 13 soccer
World Cup in Brazil.
"It will be done, I hope, before the soccer championship in
June," he said.
OPAP has paid about 700 million euros in total over recent
years for a gambling monopoly and called the government on
Thursday to safeguard its exclusive rights on online sports
betting which ends in 2020.
Online betting remains unregulated in Greece and illegal
operators were thriving until last year when Athens banned 400
online bookmakers, but gave temporary licences to about 20 of
them.
"It's a fact that OPAP has the exclusive rights for which it
has paid a fair price," said Spyros Fokas, vice-president on the
company's board.
OPAP had gross gaming revenues of 1.2 billion euros last
year. New videolotto, online gambling and scratch card games are
seen adding new revenue, expected to reach about 1 billion euros
a year in 2018.
($1 = 0.7323 Euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mark Potter)