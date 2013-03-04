ATHENS, March 4 Greek betting monopoly OPAP has renewed its IT services contract with local gambling software firm Intralot for another three years, it said on Monday, in preparation for the sale of the state's stake later this year.

Debt-laden Greece is due to sell almost its entire 33 percent stake in OPAP, worth nearly 700 million euros ($910 million) according to its market capitalisation on Monday.

Seven investors, including a Chinese conglomerate and a big U.S. private equity fund, have been short-listed and are expected to submit binding bids next month.

OPAP's hardware maintenance and software contract with Intralot, which expires in July, will be extended by three years, the company said, with the deal subject to getting shareholders' approval at a meeting on March 26.

The contract assures potential investors "that the firm will continue to operate smoothly after July 30, 2013," OPAP said in a statement. The company holds a national monopoly on sports gambling until 2020 and is one of Europe's biggest listed betting firms with annual sales of about 4 billion euros.

Intralot, one of the world's biggest gaming software providers, has been OPAP's IT contractor since at least 2001, when OPAP was listed on the Athens bourse.

OPAP's shares were down 0.3 percent at 6.53 euros by 1107 GMT, while Intralot's were up 0.4 percent at 2.26 euros. ($1=0.7702 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Greg Mahlich)