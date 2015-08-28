ATHENS Aug 28 Greece's biggest betting firm
OPAP said on Friday it could take legal action if the
country does not move quickly to review the rules for the launch
of its video lottery business.
OPAP, one of Europe's biggest gambling firms, had planned to
start operating the first of its 16,500 video lottery machines
at the end of June but put the project on hold after Greece
unexpectedly imposed tougher rules on June 12.
"With the current regulation, the project is not doable,"
OPAP's Chief Executive Kamil Ziegler told an analysts conference
call.
Ziegler said that OPAP was committed to the investment but
was also working an alternative plan.
"We are in a situation that we cannot just think about the
Plan A ... but we are seriously thinking and preparing ourselves
for the Plan B," he said, adding that this would be local and
international litigation.
The new rules are designed to protect consumers who could
risk losing large sums or becoming addicted. They call for lower
jackpot levels, daily loss limits and curbs on the length of
play time allowed.
It was not clear how much the delay would cost the Greek
state which would receive significant revenues from the new
business.
In a June proposal that Greece made to creditors, the
government estimated it could reap some 35 million euros ($39.3
million) in 2015 and some 225 million in 2016 in revenues from
video lottery terminals.
($1 = 0.8913 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Keith Weir)