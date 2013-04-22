BRIEF-Jinzi Ham announces FY 2016 dividend payment; unit to buy shares in data service firm
* Says co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
ATHENS, April 22 Greek-Czech investment fund Emma Delta is the only bidder that stays in the race to buy a controlling stake in Greece's gambling monopoly OPAP, a senior official with direct knowledge of the sale told Reuters on Monday.
Emma Delta, controlled by Czech investor Jiri Smejc and Greek ship-owner George Melisanidis, has submitted the only valid bid, the official said without providing further details. Emma Delta's only rival in the sale of a 33 percent government stake in OPAP is U.S. fund Third Point. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Angeliki Koutantou)
* Says co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises 230 million yuan in total, for funding acquisition and projects