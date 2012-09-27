(Adds further details, background, quotes)
ATHENS, Sept 27 Greece is set to launch an
international tender next month for a 33 percent stake in
state-controlled gambling monopoly OPAP, the country's
privatisation agency said on Thursday.
The three-month-old conservative-led government has made
privatisations a priority in trying to meet the demands for
economic reforms made by international lenders to keep the
country afloat.
So far the asset sales have moved slowly due to a
combination of bureaucratic foot-dragging and poor market
conditions.
"The (privatisation) programme aims to attract new capital
investment, create new jobs and open up Greek markets to
competition," HRADF's chief executive Yiannis Emiris said,
vowing to carry out the process "rapidly and with efficiency."
The state owns 34 percent of OPAP, one of Europe's
biggest-listed gambling firms and the government had previously
hinted it was aiming for an autumn sale as a "quick win" on the
privatisation campaign.
Turkish conglomerate Dogan Holding has said it
would consider taking part.
The tender for a 33 percent stake in OPAP will be carried
out in two phases and expressions of interest must be submitted
by 1600 GMT on October 19, the agency said in a statement.
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch and National Bank of Greece
SA are acting as financial advisers, it added.
