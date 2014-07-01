BRIEF-Evolable Asia unit to acquire Punch Entertainment (Vietnam)
* Says unit Evolable Asia Co., Ltd. will acquire Punch Entertainment (Vietnam) Company Limited from DeNA Co.,Ltd. on May 16
ATHENS, July 1 Greek telecoms company OTE said on Tuesday it had submitted a non-binding offer of 250 million to 300 million euros to acquire rival Forthnet's pay TV operations.
"OTE's non-binding offer is within the range of 250-300 million euros on a debt-free, cash-free basis of the Nova pay TV operations. In the event that an agreement is reached, it will be subject to clearance from competent authorities," OTE said.
OTE said Barclays is its adviser on the deal.
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.