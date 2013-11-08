* Cuts to be made through voluntary redundancies
* One-off costs seen at 120-200 million
* OTE to not pay a dividend for third consecutive year
By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Nov 7 Greece's biggest telecoms company
OTE plans to cut 1,100 jobs at its domestic fixed-line
business, in the former state monopoly's latest move to reduce
legacy costs.
The job losses, which represent about 13 percent of the
fixed-line unit's total workforce, will be made through
voluntary redundancies, Chief Executive Michael Tsamaz told
analysts late on Thursday.
Controlling shareholder Deutsche Telekom has
focused efforts to overhaul OTE on its Greek fixed-line business
because it is one of the most inefficient, accounting for about
a third of costs but only a quarter of operating profit.
OTE runs fixed-line and mobile phone services in Greece,
Romania and Albania.
The job cuts are expected to cost OTE between 120 million
and 200 million euros ($268 million), depending on the number of
employees who agree to leave, a company official told Reuters on
Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
OTE will not pay a dividend to finance the cuts, Tsamaz told
the analysts. This would be the third consecutive year in which
the company has not rewarded shareholders with a payout.
Greece's economic crisis, fierce competition from rivals and
tough regulation have hurt OTE sales, which have dropped by
about a quarter over the past four years.
It has lost about a third of its Greek fixed lines since the
end of 2009 and OTE has been offering satellite television and
broadband services to mitigate the revenue drop.
After the job cuts, the Greek fixed-line unit will have
7,600 workers, a third less than when Deutsche Telekom bought a
40 percent stake in OTE in 2008.
Mass firings are effectively not allowed under Greek law and
voluntary redundancy schemes are the standard way for big Greek
companies to reduce costs.
The country's fourth-largest lender Eurobank and
its biggest refiner Hellenic Petroleum have also
recently announced voluntary exit plans for about a tenth of
their workforce.
($1 = 0.7472 euros)
(Editing by Erica Billingham)