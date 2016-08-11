ATHENS Aug 11 Greece's biggest telecoms
operator OTE was profitable in second-quarter as
resilient performance in its home market offset weakness in
Romania.
OTE, 40 percent owned and managed by Germany's Deutsche
Telekom, reported net profit of 33.6 million euros
($37.51 million) in the second quarter on sales of 954.7 million
euros, flat year-on-year.
"Continuing demand for fast broadband connections, reliable
mobile data and exciting TV programming fueled home market
revenues and EBITDA. In Romania, an intense competitive
environment is hindering the recovery og our operations," OTE's
CEO Michael Tsamaz said.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas,)