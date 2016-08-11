(Adds details, background)
ATHENS Aug 11 OTE, Greece's biggest
telecoms operator, reported a continued improvement in the
business in the second quarter as demand for high speed
broadband services grow at home and despite a weak market in
Romania, but cautioned that tax increases in June would affect
its markets.
OTE, 40 percent owned and managed by Germany's Deutsche
Telekom, said it made a net profit of 33.6 million
euros ($37.5 million) in the three months compared with a loss
of 3.6 million euros in the same period last year.
OTE has lost market share to smaller rivals in recent years
but a new high-speed VDSL broadband service and a fast-growing
pay-TV business helped the group win back fixed line customers
and partly offset a drop in revenues for its domestic mobile
service and Romanian operation, its biggest market outside
Greece.
"Continuing demand for fast broadband connections, reliable
mobile data and exciting TV programming fuelled home market
revenues and EBITDA. In Romania, an intense competitive
environment is hindering the recovery of our operations," Chief
Executive Michael Tsamaz said.
Stripping out one-off costs, second-quarter earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 2.4 percent to
310.9 million euros.
Overall group sales were flat at 954.7 million euros, with
revenue from Greek mobile operations down 4.8 percent at 291.2
million euros.
However, the government raised its value-added tax rate,
increased a levy on mobile services and imposed a tax on pay-TV
in June in an effort to raise more revenue and OTE said the tax
increases were expected to hit demand for its services,
particularly pay TV.
It also said it was taking steps to improve the business in
Romania, where second-quarter operating profits fell 24.5
percent to 37 million euros, but did not give any details.
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Greg Mahlich)