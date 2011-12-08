BRIEF-Helix Biopharma Q3 loss per share $0.03
* Co will require additional financing in near term, in future to see current research and development initiates through to completion
ATHENS Dec 8 Greece's statistics service on Thursday released the following industrial output data for October, showing a 12.3 percent decline year-on-year. ********************************************************
KEY FIGURES OCT SEPT AUGUST JULY
Industrial output y/y -12.3 -1.7 -11.4 -2.6
Manufacturing output y/y -11.9 -1.7 -11.0 -2.3
--------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
* Co will require additional financing in near term, in future to see current research and development initiates through to completion
NEW YORK, June 13 The lengthy low-risk, low-volatility U.S. financial environment should not be viewed as a "new paradigm," influential bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach said on a webcast on Tuesday.