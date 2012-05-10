UPDATE 5-Sterling drops as May seen falling short of majority
* Steadies thereafter, now down 1.5 pct on day vs euro, dollar
ATHENS May 10 Greece's statistics service on Thursday released the following industrial output data for March, showing an 8.5 percent decline year-on-year. ********************************************************
KEY FIGURES MARCH FEB JAN DEC
Industrial output y/y -8.5 -8.3 -5.0 -11.3
Manufacturing output y/y -8.8 -10.6 -6.3 -15.5
----------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
* Invacare Corporation prices offering of $105 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes