BRIEF-Franklin Resources reports month-end assets under management
* Franklin Resources Inc announces month-end assets under management
ATHENS, June 8 Greece's statistics service ELSTAT released the following industrial output data for April on Friday, showing a 2.2 percent decline year-on-year. ********************************************************* KEY FIGURES APRIL MARCH FEB JAN Industrial output y/y -2.2 -8.1* -8.3 -5.0 Manufacturing output y/y -2.3 -8.8 -10.6 -6.3 ----------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT
* Franklin Resources Inc announces month-end assets under management
* Medallion Financial Corp - unit of co entered amendment which amended amended and restated loan and security agreement, dated Dec 12, 2016