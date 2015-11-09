ATHENS, Nov 9 Greek industrial output rose 2.8
percent in September from the same period a year earlier,
increasing for a second month in a row, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Monday.
Manufacturing production grew 2.6 percent from the same
month a year earlier, ELSTAT said. Mining output declined by 4.4
percent while electricity production rose by 6.3 percent.
The statistics service revised downwards August's industrial
production reading to 4.1 percent from 4.5 percent previously.
Greece's economy grew 0.9 percent in the second quarter,
helped by consumer spending and net exports. Its performance
supports a more favourable outlook for the year as a whole, with
the European Commission now projecting a 1.4 percent
contraction versus a previously expected 2.3 percent recession.
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES SEPT AUG. JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH
(%)
Industrial +2.8 +4.1* -1.7 -4.7 -4.3 +0.6 +4.7
output y/y
Manufacturing +2.6 +4.2 -5.7 -3.6 -2.7 +3.5 +8.2
output y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)