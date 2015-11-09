ATHENS, Nov 9 Greek industrial output rose 2.8 percent in September from the same period a year earlier, increasing for a second month in a row, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday. Manufacturing production grew 2.6 percent from the same month a year earlier, ELSTAT said. Mining output declined by 4.4 percent while electricity production rose by 6.3 percent. The statistics service revised downwards August's industrial production reading to 4.1 percent from 4.5 percent previously. Greece's economy grew 0.9 percent in the second quarter, helped by consumer spending and net exports. Its performance supports a more favourable outlook for the year as a whole, with the European Commission now projecting a 1.4 percent contraction versus a previously expected 2.3 percent recession. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES SEPT AUG. JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH (%) Industrial +2.8 +4.1* -1.7 -4.7 -4.3 +0.6 +4.7 output y/y Manufacturing +2.6 +4.2 -5.7 -3.6 -2.7 +3.5 +8.2 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)