ATHENS, Aug 8 Greek industrial output fell 6.7 percent year-on-year in June after a downwardly revised 0.9 percent contraction in May, marking its steepest fall since July 2013, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. The drop was mainly due to an 18.2 percent decline in electricity production. Manufacturing production also fell by 3.6 percent comperd to the same month a year earlier. June's drop was the fourth consecutive contraction in industrial output since February this year, based on revised data that sets 2010 as the base year, ELSTAT said. Greek industrial output declined for six consecutive years over 2008-13, contracting by a total of 30 percent from its peak. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY APR MARCH FEB JAN Industrial output y/y -6.7 -0.9* -3.9* -4.7* +0.3* -2.9* Manufacturing output y/y -3.6 +1.2 -3.0 -1.5 +1.9 +1.0 -------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)