ATHENS Feb 9 Greek industrial output fell 3.8
percent year-on-year in December after an upwardly revised 2.5
percent rise in November, statistics service ELSTAT said on
Monday.
The drop was mainly due to a 13.2 percent fall in mining
output while electricity production declined 18.6 percent.
Manufacturing production rose 2.1 percent from a year
earlier.
December's fall follows a rise in November which had paused
an eight-month stretch of declines since February last year,
based on revised data that sets 2010 as the base year.
For 2014 as a whole industrial output shrank 2.7 percent
year-on-year.
Greek industrial output has declined for six consecutive
years over 2008-13, contracting by a total of 30 percent from
its peak.
****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE
(%)
Industrial -3.8 +2.5* -0.4 -4.9 -5.9 -1.3 -5.6
output y/y
Manufacturing +2.1 +5.5 +3.5 -2.1 -0.9 +2.3 -3.6
output y/y
-------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)