ATHENS Oct 10 Greek industrial output fell 5.7
percent year-on-year in August after an downwardly revised 1.1
percent contraction in July, its sixth straight month of
decline, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
The drop was mainly due to a 6.5 percent decline in mining
output and a 18.1 percent fall in electricity production.
Manufacturing production fell by 0.9 percent compared to the
same month a year earlier.
August' s drop was the sixth consecutive contraction in
industrial output since February this year, based on revised
data that sets 2010 as the base year, ELSTAT said.
Greek industrial output declined for six consecutive years
over 2008-13, contracting by a total of 30 percent from its
peak.
***************************************************************
KEY FIGURES(%) AUG JULY JUNE MAY APR MARCH
Industrial output y/y -5.7 -1.1* -5.1* -0.1* -3.3* -4.4*
Manufacturing output y/y -0.9 +2.3 -3.6 +1.2 -3.0 -1.5
---------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)