ATHENS, March 12 Greek industrial output rose by
0.1 percent year-on-year in January after an upwardly revised
3.2 percent fall in December, statistics service ELSTAT said on
Thursday.
Manufacturing production rose 3.6 percent from a year
earlier, ELSTAT said.
January's rise follows a stretch of declines registered
since February last year that was only broken by an increase in
output in November based on revised data that sets 2010 as the
base year.
For 2014 as a whole, industrial output shrank 2.7 percent
year-on-year.
Greek industrial output has declined for six consecutive
years over the period 2008-13, contracting by a total of 30
percent from its peak.
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY
(%)
Industrial +0.1 -3.2* +2.5 -0.4 -4.9 -5.9 -1.3
output y/y
Manufacturing +3.6 +2.1 +5.5 +3.5 -2.1 -0.9 +2.3
output y/y
-------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Crispian Balmer)