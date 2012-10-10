* Industrial output up 2.5 pct y/y
* First positive reading since April 2008
* Led by exports, not enough to lift entire Greek economy
ATHENS, Oct 10 Greek industrial output rose in
August for the first time since the country's debt crisis began,
led by higher exports, data from statistics agency ELSTAT showed
on Wednesday.
The indicator rose by 2.5 percent year-on-year, its first
positive reading since April 2008, according to ELSTAT data.
Economists attributed the rise to Greece's export industry,
which has benefited from falling labour costs as the country has
implemented policies laid out under its bailout deal.
"Industrial sectors with export orientation, such as
pharmaceutical products as well as basic metals and metallic
minerals, led the recovery," said Nick Magginas, an economist at
National Bank of Greece.
Industry accounts for just 15 percent of Greece's economy,
meaning a revival in the sector is unlikely on its own to lead
to a sustained recovery.
The Greek economy is expected to remain in deep recession
for a fifth consecutive year in 2012, fuelled by austerity
policies as part of the country's EU/IMF bailout.
The Greek government expects GDP to shrink by 6.5 percent
this year after a 7.1 percent contraction in 2011.
********************************************************
KEY FIGURES AUG JULY JUNE MAY
Industrial output y/y +2.5 -4.9* -0.2* -3.1
Manufacturing output y/y +2.0 -7.8 -4.3 -3.1
-----------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
DATA IN DETAIL (in pct y/y) AUG
Mining production -3.0
Electricity production +5.8
Water output +1.3
MAIN INDUSTRY GROUPS (in pct y/y) AUG
Energy +9.0
Intermediate goods -0.9
Capital goods -23.2
Consumer durables -27.1
Consumer non-durables -0.1
---------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
BACKGROUND: Industry accounts for about 15 percent of the
output of Greece's service-oriented economy, with manufacturing
making up slightly more than 11 percent of gross domestic
product.