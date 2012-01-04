ATHENS Jan 4 Greece's former prime
minister George Papandreou told his PASOK socialist party on
Wednesday that he will step down as party leader and not seek
re-election, a socialist deputy told Reuters.
"He told us that he will resign as PASOK leader and that he
will not run for prime minister again," said the deputy who
attended a party meeting on the leadership succession.
Papandreou stepped down as prime minister in November last
year to make way for a coalition government to help Greece exit
its biggest financial crisis in decades.