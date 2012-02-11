ATHENS Feb 11 Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos told Greeks they face a collapse in living standards
and shortages of fuel and medicine if lawmakers on Sunday reject
a multi-billion euro bailout deal and the country defaults on
its debt.
Papademos spoke on Saturday in a televised address to the
nation before parliament votes on a deeply unpopular austerity
bill to clinch a 130-billion-euro bailout from the European
Union and International Monetary Fund.
"This agreement will decide the country's future," he said.
"We are just a breath away from ground zero."
"A disorderly default would set the country on a disastrous
adventure," Papademos said. "Living standards would collapse and
it would lead sooner or later to an exit from the euro."
Failing to adopt the bill, he said, "would disrupt imports
of fuel, medicine and machinery".