BRIEF-AFC Group says FY net loss NZ$477,523
* Anticipated annual sales revenue in 2017 financial year rose to NZ$12.74 million representing increase from NZ$1.57 million from previous financial year
LUXEMBOURG Nov 22 Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said on Tuesday eurobonds could help his debt-choked country and the euro zone overcome the financial crisis battering Europe.
"Eurobonds or similar tools could provide the means to overcome the crisis," Papademos told reporters after talks with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker, who is also head of the Eurogroup.
Papademos reiterated that the three parties in his national unity government must provide a written guarantee to Greece's international lenders that they will back austerity measures in order to ensure that a next tranche of aid is paid.
He said he expected the party leaders to do their duty and for the issue to be resolved by the end of this month. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)
SHANGHAI, June 14 The Shanghai branch of China's central bank is asking city lenders for information on asset quality, credit needs and potential risks on top of what all Chinese banks are preparing for a routine assessment, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.