LUXEMBOURG Nov 22 Greek Prime Minister
Lucas Papademos said on Tuesday he was confident that parties in
his national unity government would soon sign a written pledge
demanded by the EU to back austerity measures needed to unlock
the next tranche of aid.
The leader of one of the three coalition parties, Antonis
Samaras of the conservative New Democracy, has infuriated EU
leaders by refusing to sign the pledge. He says his verbal
consent is sufficient.
"Our partners demand written commitments. They want
political leaders to send a letter of commitment over the
policies which will be implemented in the coming years,"
Papademos told reporters after talks with Eurogroup head
Jean-Claude Juncker in Luxembourg.
"I believe party leaders will fulfil their duty. I'm
optimistic that a solution will be found soon. This must be done
by the end of the month."
Critics accuse Samaras of putting his party's interests over
those of the country and of effectively starting a campaign for
an election tentatively set for Feb. 19.
Without the written commitment, EU leaders have said Greece
will not receive the next aid tranche, worth 8 billion euros,
that it needs next month to avoid defaulting on its debts.
Papademos also expressed support on Tuesday for eurobonds as
a mean to ease the sovereign debt crisis facing his country and
other members of the euro zone.
"Eurobonds or similar tools could provide the means to
overcome the crisis," Papademos said.
The European Commission will present a study of joint euro
zone debt issuance, or "stability bonds", on Wednesday as a way
to help stabilise the debt market and lower sovereign financing
costs in the future.
To overcome opposition to the idea of eurobonds from Germany
and the European Central Bank, the Commission will also propose
much tighter and more intrusive control of national budgets in
the 17 countries that use the euro.
