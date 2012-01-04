ATHENS Jan 4 Greece's former prime
minister George Papandreou told his PASOK socialist party on
Wednesday that he will step down as party leader and not seek
re-election, a socialist deputy told Reuters.
"He told us that he will resign as PASOK leader and that he
will not run for prime minister again," said the deputy who
attended a party meeting on the leadership succession.
Papandreou, 59, stepped down as prime minister in November
last year to make way for a new coalition government that would
help Greece resolve its biggest financial crisis in decades.
A bungled attempt to call a referendum on his government's
deeply unpopular austerity policies spooked Greece's European
partners and precipitated his downfall two years after winning
elections.
"He said he would probably step down in June," another party
deputy told Reuters.
Papandreou inherited Greece's debt crisis and was forced to
seek a bailout by its euro zone partners and the International
Monetary Fund.
He imposed severe spending cuts that proved deeply
unpalatable to his party and slashed welfare programmes and
generous benefits for civil servants.
Soft-spoken and genteel, Papandreou struggled to follow the
examples set by his elder statesman grandfather and
larger-than-life father, who each served multiple terms as prime
minister and towered over Greek politics for much of the past
century.
He was born in St Paul, Minnesota, and Greeks occasionally
mocked his mistakes speaking his country's own language as well
as his mild manner and his habit of riding a bicycle, unusual in
Greece where politicians usually uphold a more macho image.