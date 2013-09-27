By Harry Papachristou
| ATHENS, Sept 27
ATHENS, Sept 27 Greece's far-right Golden Party
has threatened to pull out of parliament, a move that would
trigger a wave of by-elections that could destabilise the
country, its leader said late on Thursday.
The threat came after a self-proclaimed Golden Dawn
supporter killed an anti-fascist rapper in Athens last week,
prompting a court investigation into whether the country's third
most popular party is a criminal organisation.
The seemingly politically motivated stabbing sparked outrage
and violent protests in the crisis-struck country. Police have
been searching Golden Dawn party offices and several of its
members were arrested or received suspended jail sentences for
illegally carrying or owning weapons.
Golden Dawn has denied any links to the rapper's killing and
its leader Nikolaos Mihaloliakos warned it may pull its
lawmakers from parliament if the crackdown did not stop.
"We have not reached a final decision yet. All options are
open," he said on television channel Vergina TV.
Golden Dawn has 18 out of parliament's 300 lawmakers. If
they quit, they would have to be replaced through special
elections in every electoral district they represent, which
includes most of the country's biggest.
If such by-elections were won by the opposition, as some
polls indicate, the country's fragile two-party ruling coalition
would become politically untenable, Mihaloliakos argued.
"Golden Dawn holds a weapon in its hands to cause a
political earthquake. Those in charge should bear that well in
mind," he said.
With political stability a key condition for the smooth
going of Greece's EU/IMF bailout, senior officials have
dismissed any notion that the government was under threat.
By-elections would not lead to a general vote that could
destabilise the country, Interior Minister Yannis Mihelakis said
on Thursday. "The whole affair has already damaged the country
enough. A general election would just make things worse," he
told Skai TV.
"It's not a threat. It's a great opportunity," deputy Prime
Minister Evangelos Venizelos told Reuters on Wednesday after
then unconfirmed reports that Golden Dawn was considering
pulling its lawmakers.
Golden Dawn boasts a swastika-like symbol, its supporters
have been seen giving Nazi salutes and Mihaloliakos has denied
the Holocaust. The party denies the neo-Nazi label.
It has surged in popularity over the past year and been
accused by human rights groups of attacking immigrants and
political opponents with impunity by police.
Greek prosecutors investigating Golden Dawn have already
found early evidence that could help them establish that it is a
criminal organisation, a senior court official told reporters on
Wednesday.
Branding the group a criminal organisation is expected to be
the first step for the government to begin reining in the party
because an outright ban is difficult to push through under
current Greek law.
The government has said it was instead planning to unhinge
the party by cutting its funding and targeting individual
members who may have masterminded attacks on immigrants and
opponents as part of a criminal organisation.