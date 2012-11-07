ATHENS Nov 7 Dozens of workers in Greece's
parliament walked off the job on Wednesday, interrupting a
heated debate on a package of cost cuts, tax hikes and labour
reforms Athens must pass to receive badly needed aid.
The parliamentary workers exited the assembly in protest
against salary and benefit cuts included in the 500-odd page
draft law under discussion in the chamber.
Parliament TV interrupted its live broadcast and officials
said Prime Minister Antonis Samaras was meeting with his finance
minister, Yannis Stournaras, to consider their demands.