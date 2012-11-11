ATHENS Nov 11 When Greece's government pushed
through a law last week aimed at slashing public wages and
raising taxes, its biggest threat was not the firebrand
opposition or the 100,000 protesters thronged at the gates of
parliament.
It was the assembly's workers themselves, a well-connected
group that has long evoked disdain for enjoying the kind of
lavish pay and benefits that have become emblematic of the
public sector excess at the heart of Greece's debt crisis.
The staff dispute that image. But, having discovered that a
500-odd page draft law of cost cuts and tax hikes included a
last minute amendment giving the finance ministry oversight over
parliamentary pay, dozens of clerks walked off the job.
"Thieves!" they shouted at parliamentarians as they blocked
the doors to the chamber, according to a witness, who saw some
workers try to hit journalists who were filming them.
Police rushed to lock the door to the basement after a group
threatened to shut off the power main.
The walk out briefly halted debate on the bill required for
Greece to avoid bankruptcy and forced Finance Minister Yannis
Stounaras to back down, a feat thousands of furious
demonstrators in the rain outside had failed to achieve.
It triggered outrage among lawmakers and media, who ran
headlines reading "Shame!" and complained most of the staff,
unsackable under the constitution, were friends or family of
politicians benefiting from an anachronistic patronage system.
Greek liberal daily Ta Nea dubbed them "The Princes of
Parliament" and called for widespread dismissals among the
almost 1,300 staffers.
"The party is over. The politicians have the responsibility
to clean the Augean Stables they have created," the newspaper
wrote in a front-page editorial, referring to the dirtiest of
Hercules's 12 legendary labours in which he diverted a river to
wash the manure from the stalls of 1,000 divine cattle.
In August, Conservative New Democracy MP Byron Polydoras
struck a nerve when, appointed parliament speaker for just one
day after an inconclusive May election, he made his daughter a
permanent employee in his office, a position immune to firing.
The chamber's workers outnumber Greece's 300 deputies by
more than four to one. By comparison, Britain's House of Commons
has around 1,830 for its 646 lawmakers, a ratio of 2.8 to one.
PERKS
Newspapers cataloged perks enjoyed by the clerks, lawyers,
legal experts, messengers, and others in parliament's halls.
Besides public sector pensions, the lists included benefits
such as 16-monthly salaries and huge one-off bonuses upon
retirement.
The legislature's staff, however, tells a different story.
According to Panagiotis Politis, president of the parliament
workers' association, his salary has been cut by 50 percent, in
line with cuts seen across Greece's public sector.
"We used to get the 16 monthly salaries, election bonuses
and so on. But all this has been cut... I have 25 years
experience and I get 1,040 euros a month, net," he said.
"What's happening with the media is absurd. By attacking us
they are targeting the political system... We can't go out with
our children and our spouses in society."
A finance ministry official said Stounaras would resubmit
the amendment in an effort to eliminate all bonus schemes within
the state system. Politis said the assembly's workers would it
block again.
He fears it could threaten the last uncut benefits -
overtime payments worth up to 500 euros a month and a 60-salary
retirement bonus that could amount to 150,000 euros or more for
workers with 30 years experience.
"Of course we don't agree with cutting our retirement
bonuses. This is our money," he said, explaining they were
partially funded by monthly contributions from workers.
"If they bring it back in the same way, we will stop
it...Maybe more forcefully this time."