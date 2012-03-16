* New parties proliferate in Greece ahead of elections
* Groups are formed by rebel MPs, frustrated citizens
* Some pollsters say pro-bailout coalition will still win
By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, March 16 Greek voters will have a
long list of parties to choose from in an election to be held by
early May, as new groups spring up on the left and right,
including one band of Internet-savvy "Pirates".
While many of them will win nowhere near the 3 percent of
the vote needed to enter parliament, they can still chip away at
support for those backing the international bailout Greece needs
to avoid immediate default.
Rebel lawmakers and angry citizens have formed four new
parties this week alone, riding a wave of frustration at decades
of political cronyism and mismanagement that has plunged Greece
into a debt crisis and its deepest recession since World War
Two.
One of these groups - the Pirates - is a Greek offshoot of a
successful political movement in Sweden and Germany that claims
no right- or left-wing allegiance and instead seeks transparent
government and greater freedom and privacy of Internet use.
Its members paid 5 euros each on Sunday to cover the costs
of an unassuming hotel room where they held their first
gathering in Athens.
"I'm dreaming of a different Greece, with different
politicians," Dimitris Vagenas, a laid-off airline employee,
told the audience of about 40 people, mostly casually dressed
30- to 40-year-old men in the computer business.
The party has registered about 650 members and voted via the
Internet this week to stand in the elections.
"We're here to stay," spokesman Anestis Samourkasidis, 42,
told Reuters.
SPLINTERS
Nearly a third of all voters plan to abstain or cast blank
ballots in the coming election, polls have shown.
The pro-bailout parties, the Socialist PASOK and
conservative New Democracy (ND), in a coalition under technocrat
Prime Minister Lucas Papademos, have seen their support sink to
an all-time low of about 36 percent combined.
If that were to drop much more they might fail to win the
absolute majority they need in the 300-seat parliament to renew
their coalition, even with the 50-seat bonus that goes to the
party winning the biggest share of the vote.
Support has surged instead for anti-bailout politicians from
the extreme right to the hardline Communist left.
As many as 10 parties may win parliament seats in the next
election, twice as many as in the previous 2009 poll.
Lawmakers expelled from PASOK and New Democracy for
rejecting the bailout unveiled two other new parties this week.
Panos Kammenos, an outspoken former New Democracy lawmaker
unveiled his "Independent Greeks" party on Sunday and is already
taking as much as 6.5 percent in some polls.
"The Kammenos party will probably make the 3 percent
threshold and enter parliament, hurting ND," pollster Elias
Nikolakopoulos told Reuters.
Playing on anti-German feeling which is riding high among
Greeks who blame Berlin for their job losses and wage cuts,
Kammenos launched his party in Distomo, central Greece, where
the dozens of villagers were killed in World War Two.
"We beat them (the Germans) in the war. We'll beat them
again in the Fourth Reich they are trying to impose," he said.
Separately, Louka Katseli, a former PASOK labour minister
who resisted EU/IMF demands to lower the minimum wage, on
Wednesday launched the "Social Pact", a party targeting
disgruntled Socialists.
MAJORITY CRUCIAL
Securing a solid majority will be crucial for whatever
government emerges from the polls, which in turn will be crucial
for the fate of a 130 billion euro bailout the country secured
this month, its second since 2010.
The new government must spell out as early as June austerity
measures worth another 5.5 percent of GDP, or more than 10
billion euros. That may entail widespread layoffs of civil
servants - a move the country has so far avoided.
Still, despite the growing number of challengers, some
pollsters expect the two big parties to recover enough strength
by election day to win a comfortable majority between them.
"The election result will most probably confirm their
dominance," said political analyst George Sefertzis, who expects
PASOK and New Democracy to take more than 55 percent of votes
between them, garnering about 180 seats.
For one thing, the threat of immediate default if the
pro-bailout parties collapse will likely sway voters.
The expected election of Evangelos Venizelos, the popular,
energetic finance minister, to the post of PASOK Chairman on
March 18 - he runs unopposed in that race - may also revive the
party's ratings.
"It's very hard for me to imagine the two parties failing to
win an absolute majority," said Nikolakopoulos.