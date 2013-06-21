ATHENS, June 21 A majority of lawmakers from Greece's Democratic Left party, a junior partner in the ruling coalition, are in favour of withdrawing from the government, a party official told reporters on Friday.

"A strong majority of the parliamentary group and the executive committee are backing (leader Fotis) Kouvelis's proposal to withdraw ministers from the government," the official said on condition of anonymity.

The leftist party's lawmakers were holding an emergency meeting to decide whether they should stay in the three-party coalition of conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.