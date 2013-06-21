ATHENS, June 21 Greece's small Democratic Left party has decided to pull its ministers from the three-party ruling coalition, a senior party official confirmed on Friday.

"On the basis of developments and the prime minister's policies, the Democratic Left has decided to withdraw its ministers and general secretaries from government," Dimitris Hatzisokratis, a member of the party's executive committee, told Reuters after an emergency meeting of the party's lawmakers.

The smallest party in the governing alliance, the Democratic Left has two ministers and two deputy ministers in the cabinet.

The party has not yet decided on whether to back the government from outside during parliamentary votes, party officials said.