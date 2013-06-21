ATHENS, June 21 Greece must avoid heading to snap polls, the leader of the Democratic Left party said on Friday after it decided to withdraw its ministers from the country's ruling coalition.

"The country doesn't need elections," party leader Fotis Kouvelis said in a statement obtained by Reuters.

Kouvelis added that his party would continue to back reforms within a European framework. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)