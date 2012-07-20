ATHENS, July 20 The Bank of Greece released the following data on Friday on the country's current account balance for May. The current account gap shrank 38 percent year-on-year to 1.19 billion euros. Tourism receipts fell 13.9 percent year-on-year to 752 million euros in May. In the first five months of the year, tourism receipts declined at an annual pace of 12 percent to 1.48 billion. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2012 2011 May -1.194 -1.922 April -0.912 -2.225 March -2.134 -2.579 February -1.099 -1.881 January -1.492 -2.757 Year-to-May -6.829 -11.364 ------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece