ATHENS, April 17 Greece's current account deficit widened slightly in February from the same month last year, according to balance of payments figures released by the central bank on Thursday. The deficit stood at 709 million euros ($978.88 million) from 684 million in February 2013. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2014 2013 January -0.295 -0.314 February -0.709 -0.684 ------------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Costas Pitas)