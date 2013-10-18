ATHENS, Oct 18 Greece's current account surplus
shrank in August as the country's trade gap widened and the
transfers' balance swung to a deficit, the Bank of Greece
said on Friday.
The current account balance, a key measure of economic
competitiveness, showed a surplus of 1.221 billion euros ($1.67
billion) from 1.633 billion euros in the same month last year.
Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner, rose
12.4 percent year-on-year to 2.845 billion euros in August,
bringing total revenue in the first eight months of the year to
8.698 billion euros, up 13.7 percent year-on-year.
***************************************************************
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2013 2012
August 1.221 1.663
July 2.727 0.508
June 0.663 0.073
May 0.036 -1.228
April -1.187 -0.945
March -1.285 -2.237
February -0.716 -1.126
January -0.222 -1.447
Jan-August 1.590 -3.701
------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece