ATHENS, Nov 19 Greece's current account surplus widened in September, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday, helped by a rise in tourism receipts. The current account balance, a key measure of economic competitiveness, showed a surplus of 964 million euros ($1.30 billion) from 895 million euros in the same month last year. Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner, rose 17.3 percent year-on-year to 2.07 billion euros in September, bringing total revenue in the first nine months of the year to 10.7 billion euros, up 14.3 percent year-on-year. ************************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2013 2012 September 0.964 0.895 August 1.221 1.663 July 2.727 0.508 June 0.663 0.073 May 0.036 -1.228 April -1.187 -0.945 March -1.285 -2.237 February -0.716 -1.126 January -0.222 -1.447 Jan-September 10.704 9.360 ------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece