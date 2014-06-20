ATHENS, June 20 Greece's current account deficit widened slightly in April from the same month last year, according to balance of payments figures released by the central bank on Friday. The deficit stood at 1.167 billion euros ($1.58 billion) from 1.151 billion euros in April 2013. Tourism revenues rose to 411 million euros in April from 303 million euros in the same month in 2013. *************************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2014 2013 January -0.295 -0.314 February -0.709 -0.684 March -0.044 -1.241 April -1.167 -1.151 ------------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)