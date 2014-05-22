ATHENS, May 22 Greece's current account deficit shrank in March from the same month last year, according to balance of payments figures released by the central bank on Thursday. The deficit stood at 44 million euros ($60.12 million) from 1.24 billion euros in March 2013. Tourism revenues rose to 195 million euros in March from 151 million in the same month in 2013. *************************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2014 2013 January -0.295 -0.314 February -0.709 -0.684 March -0.044 -1.241 ------------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.7318 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)