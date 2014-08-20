ATHENS, Aug 20 Greece's current account surplus
widened in June compared to the same month last year, according
to balance of payments figures released by the central bank on
Wednesday.
The surplus stood at 1.373 billion euros ($1.82 billion)
versus a surplus of 898 million euros in June 2013.
Tourism revenues rose to 1.987 billion euros in June from
1.709 billion euros in the same month in 2013.
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2014 2013
January -0.295 -0.314
February -0.709 -0.684
March -0.044 -1.241
April -1.167 -1.151
May -0.246 0.070
June +1.373 +0.898
------------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina
Tagaris)