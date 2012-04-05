By Renee Maltezou
| ATHENS, April 5
ATHENS, April 5 Fluttering on a nondescript
balcony in a middle-class Athens neighbourhood, the remnants of
a banner declaring "I won't pay" bear witness to the protest
Dimitris Christoulas staged against Greece's economic crisis and
the politicians he blamed for it.
For months the banner hung as a gesture of resistance to
o ne-off taxes imposed by the government under a savage austerity
programme demanded by Greece's foreign lenders.
On Wednesday the 77-year-old retired pharmacist staged his
final act of defiance. Christoulas went to the city's main
Syntagma Square and shot himself in the head outside parliament.
In a suicide note Christoulas, a leftist, said his age
prevented him from taking "dynamic" action.
"I cannot find any other form of struggle except a dignified
end before I have to start scrounging for food from the
rubbish," he wrote, adding that one day young Greeks would take
up arms and hang the national traitors upside down in Syntagma
Square.
Police have reported at least four people have tried to kill
themselves because of financial troubles this week but the case
of Christoulas particularly shocked the nation.
Ripples from the suicide were being felt across Greece on
Thursday and in corridors of power, far from the narrow street
in the Ambelokipoi district where Christoulas lived for years.
Stunned Greeks asked if a flawed recipe of austerity cuts to
save the country was pushing its citizens to the brink - and
family and friends said that is exactly what Christoulas had
hoped to accomplish.
"My father's handwritten note leaves no room for
misinterpretation. His whole life was spent as a leftist
fighter, a selfless visionary," his only daughter, Emy
Christoula, 43, said in a statement.
"This final act was a conscious political act, entirely
consistent with what he believed and did in his life."
She recalled as a child attending a 1975 concert by Greek
leftist composer Mikis Theodorakis, where she and her father
sang together. For some dreamers, "committing suicide is not an
escape but a cry of awakening", she said.
Friends and acquaintances describe Christoulas as a quiet
and gentle man, but also a passionate leftist deeply shaken by
the pain that the crisis had inflicted on his fellow citizens.
To many who knew him, "Makis" was a hero - a martyr who had
jolted Greeks into asking whether spending and salary cuts
prescribed by the foreign lenders in exchange for financial aid
as Greece lurched towards bankruptcy had gone too far.
"The way he did it made the difference. It was a political
act," said 91-year old Thymios, a fellow-member of Christoulas's
neighbourhood association, who would not give his last name.
"Maybe the right thing would be to keep fighting but his act
was symbolic: He went into the politicians' 'nest' - parliament
- and humiliated them."
A HINT OF HIS INTENTIONS
Thymios said his neighbour had hinted at his intentions
during a recent encounter, although few people had expected him
to carry it out.
"I used to tell him that taking to the streets is the only
way to protest. But in one of our last meetings he said: 'I take
to the streets and go to rallies but maybe I should go to
parliament to blow my brains out,'" Thymios said.
The retiree had lived in the neighbourhood for years,
becoming an active supporter of efforts to rid it of drugs.
Divorced, Christoulas lived alone in his first-floor apartment.
His ex-wife, also a pensioner, held a job in national
broadcaster ERT's accounting office, police said.
Christoulas sold his pharmacy in 1994 and retired. Fond of
reading political essays and books, he spent many an evening in
Elias Tsironis's bookshop in the neighbourhood, perusing titles
and chatting about politics and the deepening recession.
"What he did was very courageous. Often it is from the
people you least expect that something starts, like a spark,"
said the 50-year-old Tsironis, who had come by his old friend's
apartment building to inquire about the funeral.
About a year ago or so, Christoulas told the bookshop owner
to come to his apartment to take all his books and give them
away to people in need.
"He felt other people should be able to benefit from the
books since he had already read them," Tsironis said.
The last book he bought from Tsironis was "Greece's
Pompeii", which examined the similarities between the Roman city
- which was beset by a decadent, corrupt social system and
finally destroyed by a volcano - and present-day Greece.
Lately, the pharmacist had looked pale and weak, neighbours
said. Local media said he suffered poor health and Kathimerini
newspaper said he had struggled to pay for his medication.
Last summer, Christoulas hopped daily on the Athens subway
with a small bag under his arm to attend "Indignant" protests
against austerity and the political elite on Syntagma Square.
Towards the end, Christoulas appeared to become increasingly
exasperated by the state of affairs in his country. Greece is in
its fifth year of recession, with one out of five Greeks
jobless. Tax hikes have accompanied wage and pension cuts.
"A few days ago, he told a friend that he could not
understand this apathy and asked how could people sit around
without protesting," said 60-year old Ilias Sirakos, owner of a
store where Christoulas came in to pay his power bills.
"He is a hero. It takes guts to do something like that."